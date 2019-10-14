Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Spaghetti Dinner
Regency Square Senior Living, 3501 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, 5-6 p.m. Donations dinner for Regency Square resident Christmas gifts. $10 per person. All-you-can-eat spaghetti, dinner salad, dessert and beverage.
Line Dance Class
Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.