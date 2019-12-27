Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
The Classic Rock Experience
The Classic Rock Experience combines live theatrical aspects into an audio and visual production to present an authentic, epic '70s rock concert re-creation. Must be 21 or older to attend. 8 p.m., Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.
Huckleberrys
Come have a great time dancing or listening to country music. 8-11:30 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St. Doors open at 7 p.m.