History at High Noon: South Bottoms
Sioux City Public Museum, 12:05 p.m. Presenter Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore the Bottoms’ history and people, major cultural and business centers, and reasons for the demise of the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation.
Nashville Nights: Emmett Bower Band
Nashville Nights features up-and-coming country artists. The Emmett Bower Band is a rock-influenced alt-country band from Lincoln, Nebraska. 7 p.m. at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. Free.