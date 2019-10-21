{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

POWs in Iowa

Author Linda McCann shares memories captured in her book from farmers who supervised POWs working on short-term projects during the mid-1940s. Sioux City Public Library, Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave., 5:30 p.m.

Line Dance Class

Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.

