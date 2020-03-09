Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Mindful Movement
You have free articles remaining.
A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.
Foster Care and Adoption Orientation
Morningside Bible Church, 6100 Morningside Ave., 6-9 p.m. Presentation by Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI). Learn more about how you can make a difference for Iowa children by becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with questions.