Spooky Things with Wings

Celebrate Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, where you can meet some of our spooky animals that fly at night. For more information and to pre-register please call 712-258-0838 or email oparks@woodburyparks.org.

Birth of The Báb Devotional

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of The Báb, the Herald of the Baha’i Faith, this event will feature a program of prayer, holy writings, live music and storytelling. A light reception will follow. Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., 7 to 8:30 p.m.

