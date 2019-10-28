{{featured_button_text}}

Birth of The Báb Film Screening

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb, the Herald of the Baha'i Faith, this event will feature a documentary film. Refreshments and discussion to follow. 7–8:30 p.m., The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St.

Line Dance Class

Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.

