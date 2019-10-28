Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Birth of The Báb Film Screening
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb, the Herald of the Baha'i Faith, this event will feature a documentary film. Refreshments and discussion to follow. 7–8:30 p.m., The Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St.
Line Dance Class
Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.