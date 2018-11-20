Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Christmas tree sales
It is is that time of Year again and Troop 208 will be selling Christmas trees. Purchases help Troop 208 Scouts attend Summer Camp and fund their quality program. A large selection of trees, stands, & tree bags are available. Hours: Sun.: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sat.: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 3333 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Thanksgiving Buffet
WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $13.99 Adults, $6.49 10 and under, Kids 3 and under are free. WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan, Iowa.