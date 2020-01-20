Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
MLK Day Celebration
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration sponsored by the Siouxland NAACP. 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.
Kingdom Fit Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 to verify class location. 5:30 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St.