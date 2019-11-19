Today's best bets around Siouxland
0 comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

The Art of Frank Howell

More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum’s exhibit "The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years." Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s.

Acoustix Entertainment

Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mike W. Faber
Obituaries

Mike W. Faber

Mike W. Faber of Dakota City, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 55.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News