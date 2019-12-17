Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today's top picks from our online calendar.
Foster Care and Adoption Orientation
Northwest AEA, Room D, 1520 Morningside Ave., 6-9 p.m. Presentation by Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI). Learn more about how you can make a difference for Iowa children by becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with questions.
The Art of Frank Howell
More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum’s exhibit "The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years." Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s.