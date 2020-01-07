Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

'Jersey Boys'

"Jersey Boys" won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It chronicles the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons through many of its pop hits. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone

Free weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News