Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
'Jersey Boys'
"Jersey Boys" won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It chronicles the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons through many of its pop hits. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone
Free weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St.