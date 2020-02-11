Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Nature Tales
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about cardinals. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
Acoustix Entertainment
Join DJ Diablo for a night of premium karaoke entertainment. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Tuesday night at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.