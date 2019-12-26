Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Building Bridges to Better Lives

An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the Mary J. Treglia Community House. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Open Mic at Marty's Tap

Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 p.m. for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy one, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink!

