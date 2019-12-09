Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
'Christmas Belles'
A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Tickets are $18. 7:30 p.m., Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.
'A Christmas Carol'
Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale of Christmas redemption comes to life with the New Stage Players. All seats are $15. 7:30 p.m., New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.