Today's best bets around Siouxland

Briar Cliff Concert
The Briar Cliff University Singers will present "Searching and Wandering" under the direction of Jamie Kelley and accompanied by Dr. Jeremy Owens. This event will be in Briar Cliff's Our Lady of Grace Chapel and is free and open to the public.
'Murder on the Orient Express'
The Le Mars Community Theatre presents Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.