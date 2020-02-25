Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Briar Cliff Concert

The Briar Cliff University Singers will present "Searching and Wandering" under the direction of Jamie Kelley and accompanied by Dr. Jeremy Owens. This event will be in Briar Cliff's Our Lady of Grace Chapel and is free and open to the public.

'Murder on the Orient Express'

The Le Mars Community Theatre presents Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Robin Ford
Obituaries

Robin Ford

Robin Ford, 59, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News