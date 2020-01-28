Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Blue Man Group
Blue Man Group, the wildly popular theatrical phenomenon, will be visiting Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the exciting and spectacular show.
Beyond Coal - Sierra Club
Learn how the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign is working for a transition to clean energy. The club's "4th Tuesdays" programs are held each month. Come as early as 5:15 to enjoy potluck and conversation. Program will start at 6:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St.