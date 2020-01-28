Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group, the wildly popular theatrical phenomenon, will be visiting Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the exciting and spectacular show.

Beyond Coal - Sierra Club

Learn how the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign is working for a transition to clean energy. The club's "4th Tuesdays" programs are held each month. Come as early as 5:15 to enjoy potluck and conversation. Program will start at 6:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St.

