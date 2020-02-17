Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Kingdom Fit Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 to verify class location. 5:30 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St.
LAMB One Acts
Five one-act plays will be performed to showcase the skills and accomplishments of student intern Bonnie Schuur. 7 p.m., LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.