68-year-old man dies from motorcycle accident Friday
68-year-old man dies from motorcycle accident Friday

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa -- A man died on I-29 Friday afternoon after being thrown from a motorcycle, officials said.

At 4:34 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 29, south of Sloan, Iowa.

The driver was 68-year-old Steven Egan of Joliet, Illinois.

Egan was headed northbound on Interstate 29 near mile marker 125 on a Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered the median, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to the release.

Egan was pronounced dead while being transported to UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s by Sloan Rescue.

Caitlin Yamada

