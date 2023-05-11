On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a tense CNN town hall. He also downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman whom a civil jury this week found him liable of sexually abusing and defaming.
» U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. Santos said he won't resign.
» Migrants are rushing across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are to expire, fearing that policies will make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
» German authorities say a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany leaving two people dead.
» Police say two dozen people, many of them children, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo.
» The British government has announced it is giving long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help drive out Russia’s occupying forces. Thursday's announcement came as Kyiv is poised to launch a possible counteroffensive more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion.
» In sports, the Knicks and Warriors avoided elimination in the NBA, the Maple Leafs and Oilers won on the ice, an MLB closer hit a milestone and West Virginia announced discipline for Bob Huggins.
» President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached.
» A U.S. Army sergeant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas in July 2020.
» Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription.
» Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show.
» Refugees from Sudan continue to flee to Egypt as fighting continues between rival generals.
» An MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed. A person familiar with the decision says Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers.
» Denny Crum, who won two NCAA basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86.
» Former Minnesota Vikings and Cal quarterback Joe Kapp has died at the age of 85. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
» A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation.
Watch a storm chaser lead two dogs to safety after baseball-size hail pummeled part of Kansas, Washington has become the 10th state to ban assault weapons, and more of today's top videos.
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin had to take shelter in a barn as larger than baseball-sized hail pummeled Larned, Kansas, but he made sure two dogs…
Washington is now the 10th state to ban assault weapons.
Ukraine warned Tuesday it needs more and faster support from the European Union, including a clear path to membership, as EU chief Ursula von …
Zookeepers and guests gathered on May 1st to mark the 50th birthday of Mai Thai, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s oldest and most recog…
The war between Sudan's generals is having increasingly severe consequences for civilians, with a doubling over the past week of the number up…
Tip requests are becoming more common, even at self-checkout kiosks.