NEW YORK — When Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launched his campaign for the White House last week, the notoriously prickly former President Donald Trump welcomed his new competitor with open arms.
There were no accusations of disloyalty or nasty nicknames from the GOP front-runner like the barrage he unleashed when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered his leading rival, joined the race two days later with a bungled Twitter announcement.
“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” Trump said. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable.”
The contrast underscores not only the fact that Trump sees DeSantis as his most formidable rival, but also basic math: He and his team have long believed the more candidates who enter the Republican primary contest, the better for Trump.
They are operating under the assumption that no other candidate will be able to consolidate enough of the anti-Trump vote to take him down. Other candidates who enter the race, they argue, are competing for DeSantis’ share of the vote.
And the field is growing by the day.
In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own campaigns, joining a field that already includes DeSantis, Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy and several longer-shots like conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s entry into the race is “imminent,” according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to launch his campaign next month, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is eyeing June 7 as a launch date.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told The Associated Press last week that he’s “strongly considering” running, as is New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Even former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who ran for president twice already, recently said on CNN that he hadn’t taken a third campaign off the table. Axios reported that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who had previously said his focus is on state elections, is reconsidering his plans after earlier dismissing speculation.
“This is an indictment of DeSantis’ disastrous announcement and his dismal poll numbers,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung of the coming announcements. “DeSantis’ blood is in the water and every candidate sees how feeble and weak he is.”
Indeed, several of the declared and would-be candidates have been escalating their attacks against DeSantis as they compete for second place.
Republicans once warned about a repeat of 2016, when the sprawling GOP field failed to coalesce around a Trump alternative, giving him the nomination. But much of the urgency that once existed among Trump’s GOP rivals to limit the field has faded in recent months.
“The important point is not how many candidates start the race, it’s how many stay in after they no longer have a chance of getting the nomination,” said Whit Ayres, a veteran Republican pollster and strategist. “We learned that from the Democratic nomination in 2020. There were many candidates who started the race. But once it became clear that Joe Biden was going to win the nomination, within hours the rest of them all dropped out and endorsed him.”
It it still far too early, Ayers said, to know who the strongest non-Trump candidate will be.
“The idea that you’re going to decide before the race even starts which one to rally behind is very premature,” he said. “There’s so many shoes that could still drop.”
Among them are the ongoing investigations into Trump, including the Justice Department’s probe into his handling of classified documents and state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump already was indicted in New York and additional criminal charges would create an unprecedented situation with unknown consequences.
New York-based Republican donor Eric Levine, a fierce Trump critic, earlier warned of dire consequences should the GOP primary field grow too large. This week, however, Levine played down the significance of the growing number of candidates, noting many of Trump’s rivals are only polling in the low single digits.
Meanwhile, Trump has been trying to project a sense of inevitability and dominance of the field. He told reporters during a golf tournament Thursday that he’s not sure there’s any point in debating given his current poll numbers.
“Unless he gets close, why would anyone debate?” he said of DeSantis.
Many Republicans seem to believe the party will eventually rally around its strongest Trump challengers, with other candidates stepping aside once they realize they can’t win. It remains unclear how exactly that will happen, given the political aspirations of those involved.
If DeSantis maintains his standing in second place, some worry his chilly relationships with the other candidates will make it even less likely the party will unite behind him.
Opportunity is ripe for Republicans to win back the Senate next year — if they can land the candidates to pull it off.
The GOP needs a net gain of one or two seats to flip the chamber, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024, and it's Democrats who are defending the tougher seats. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats that CNN ranks as most likely to flip party control next year — and the top three are all in states former President Donald Trump carried twice.
But this spring's recruitment season, coming on the heels of a midterm cycle marred by problematic GOP candidates, will likely go a long way toward determining how competitive the Senate map is next year.
National Republicans got a top pick last week, with Gov. Jim Justice announcing his Senate bid in West Virginia — the seat most likely to flip party control in 2024. (Rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.) But Justice appears headed for a contentious and expensive primary. And in many other top races, the GOP hasn't yet landed any major candidates.
Democrats, meanwhile, are thankful that most of their vulnerable incumbents are running for reelection, while a high-profile House member has largely cleared the field for one of their open Senate seats.
The unknown remains West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Responding to Justice's candidacy, Manchin — who has said he'll decide about running by the end of the year — had this to say to CNN about a potentially messy GOP primary: "Let the games begin."
The anti-tax Club for Growth's political arm has already committed to spending $10 million to back West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary. And tensions between the club, which has turned against Trump, and more establishment Republicans could become a feature of several top Senate races this cycle, especially with the National Republican Senatorial Committee weighing more aggressive involvement in primaries to weed out candidates it doesn't think can win general elections.
In the 2022 cycle, most of Trump's handpicked candidates in swing states stumbled in the general election. But the former president picked up a key endorsement this week from NRSC Chair Steve Daines. The Montana Republican has stayed close with Trump, CNN has previously reported, in a bid to ensure he's aligned with leadership.
Democrats defending tough seats have previously used GOP primaries to their advantage. Manchin survived in 2018 in part because his opponent was state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. That wasn't an accident. Democrats had spent big attacking one of his primary opponents to keep him out of the general election.
Last year's midterms underscored that candidates really do matter after Republicans failed to harness favorable national winds in some key races. In a presidential year, the national environment is likely to loom large, especially with battleground states hosting key Senate races. It will also test whether some of the last remaining senators who represent states that back the opposite parties' presidential nominees can hold on.
President Joe Biden, who carried half of the states on this list in 2020, made official last week that he's running for reelection. The GOP presidential field is slowly growing, with Trump still dominating most primary polling. It's too early to know, however, what next year's race for the White House will look like or which issues, whether it's abortion or crime or the economy, will resonate.
So for now, the parties are focused on what they can control: candidates. Even though the 2024 map is stacked in their favor, Republicans can't win with nobody. But there's plenty of time for would-be senators to get into these races. Some filing deadlines — in Arizona, for example — aren't for nearly another year. And there's an argument to be made that well-funded or high-profile names have no reason to get in early.
