U.S. Senate candidate and Sioux City resident Mike Franken to hold multiple campaign events in Siouxland this weekend

SIOUX CITY — As the RAGBRAI kickoff overtakes Siouxland this weekend, the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Iowa will also make its presence felt.

All throughout the weekend, retired 3-star Admiral and Sioux City resident Mike Franken, the Democratic challenger to seven-term incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, will be campaigning in the area.

Following a RAGBRAI-related event, on Friday, at Beer Can Alley on Fourth Street, Franken is holding two meet-and-greets on Saturday: one at the Onawa Public Library, at 9 a.m., and another at the Missouri Valley Public Library at noon.

Then, on Sunday, Franken heads to Sac County for a noon event at the Sac County Recreation Center.

As far as fundraising for the race goes, Franken's most-recent federal reporting period (May 19 through June 30) was better than Grassley's as he raised $1.8 million to $800,000.

However, at the period’s close, Grassley had more than $4 million in his campaign account, while Franken had just a little more than $1.1 million.

A recent poll from the Des Moines Register showed Grassley with an eight-point lead over Franken with 5% of likely voters saying they are unsure of who they will vote for and another 2% saying they would not vote. Seven percent of the likely voters polled expressed interest in voting for someone other than Grassley or Franken.