 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, a Sioux City resident, holding multiple campaign events in Siouxland this weekend

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — As the RAGBRAI kickoff overtakes Siouxland this weekend, the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Iowa will also make its presence felt.

All throughout the weekend, retired 3-star Admiral and Sioux City resident Mike Franken, the Democratic challenger to seven-term incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, will be campaigning in the area.

Following a RAGBRAI-related event, on Friday, at Beer Can Alley on Fourth Street, Franken is holding two meet-and-greets on Saturday: one at the Onawa Public Library, at 9 a.m., and another at the Missouri Valley Public Library at noon. 

Then, on Sunday, Franken heads to Sac County for a noon event at the Sac County Recreation Center.

As far as fundraising for the race goes, Franken's most-recent federal reporting period (May 19 through June 30) was better than Grassley's as he raised $1.8 million to $800,000. 

People are also reading…

However, at the period’s close, Grassley had more than $4 million in his campaign account, while Franken had just a little more than $1.1 million.

A recent poll from the Des Moines Register showed Grassley with an eight-point lead over Franken with 5% of likely voters saying they are unsure of who they will vote for and another 2% saying they would not vote. Seven percent of the likely voters polled expressed interest in voting for someone other than Grassley or Franken.

Mike Franken

Franken

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News