On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, we are joined by Michael Shermer from Skeptic Magazine to discuss the rise of conspiracy theories in America.

Make sure to check out Shermer's new book on the subject, Conspiracy: Why the Rational Believe the Irrational.

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

Episode Music: