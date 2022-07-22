UPDATED: Police shooting in South Sioux City now being investigated by Nebraska State Patrol

A Thursday night shooting near the 300 block of East 12th Street in South Sioux City, where an officer with the South Sioux City Police Department fired at and hit a suspect, is now being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at around 7:50 p.m. as officers were responding to a call about a possible overdose at an apartment complex. "Paramedics had already responded to the call, but they were forced to evacuate the location after a subject brandished a firearm," the release stated.

The release then goes on to say the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Richard Germek, shot at officers in the hallway of the apartment building which led to an officer returning fire and hitting the suspect.

At an 11:30 a.m. press conference on Friday morning, South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said Germek was injured and transported to a local hospital (Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City) to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He then was placed in Dakota County Jail but needed to return to the hospital for a medical condition.

"It was unfortunate when we have to resort to that much force but the subject began firing on our officers and we had no other choice," Mahon said.

Mahon was unable to identify the officer who fired on Germek but said he would be going on administrative leave which is standard protocol.

"It's what we do, if nothing else to ensure the officer has time to decompress to make sure that he is okay," Mahon said. "He'll have at least several days of administrative leave, that is by policy, and in no way indicative that we think he did anything wrong."

According to Mahon, the most-recent shootout between South Sioux City Police and a suspect (before Thursday night) was in 2019 when officer Brian Van Berkum was wounded after a fatal exchange of gunfire outside of Los Amigos on Dakota Avenue.

Mahon also couldn't say whether or not Germek was the person who called 911 about the overdose and whether or not Germek was returned to the hospital for overdose treatment.

In 2021, Germek successfully completed probation for a misdemeanor assault conviction and had his jail sentence waived.

As of now, charges are pending in the case and the investigation is ongoing.