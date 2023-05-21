ORLANDO, Fla. — The flight from urban areas that took place during the first year of the pandemic either reversed or slowed in its second year, as last year metropolitan areas in Texas and Florida boomed and declines in New York and Los Angeles were halved, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
During the first full year of the pandemic in 2021, more than half of the 20 largest U.S. metro areas lost residents, and all U.S. metro areas grew by just 0.1%, as fear of the virus sent residents fleeing the most densely-populated urban areas and the popularity of remote work allowed people to live far from their workplaces.
The Dallas skyline rises behind the Cotton Bowl stands as Texas fans watch the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas.
Jeffrey McWhorter via AP
By comparison, only eight of the 20 largest metro areas decreased in 2022, and the growth rate for all U.S. metros was 0.4%. Among the largest U.S. metros that had gains in 2022 after experiencing losses in 2021 were Washington, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Minneapolis and San Diego, according to 2022 population estimates released Thursday by the Census Bureau.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area grew the most among U.S. metros, jumping by six-digit figures for a second consecutive year, as it gained another 170,000 residents last year. Metro Dallas-Fort Worth’s 7.9 million residents made it the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, behind only New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, all of which lost population last year but with much smaller losses compared to the first year of the pandemic.
Other metropolitan areas that saw the largest growth in number were Houston, adding more than 124,000 residents; Atlanta, with almost 79,000 new residents; Phoenix, with an additional nearly 73,000 people; and Orlando, Florida, adding almost 65,000 new residents.
Metro Phoenix also surpassed the 5 million-person threshold for the first time last year.
There were other signs that 2021’s pandemic-related migration changed a year later.
Boise, Idaho and Provo, Utah — two metros that were popular destinations in 2021 for residents fleeing the West Coast’s most populous cities — dropped out of the top 20 in population growth in 2022.
By that same token, smaller communities known as micropolitan statistical areas grew by 0.1% last year compared to 0.2% in 2021.
Metropolitan statistical areas consist of one or more counties containing a central city with a population of at least 50,000 residents that together have a high degree of economic and social connections. The central city in a micropolitan statistical area must have at least 10,000 residents but no more than 50,000 residents.
Population change is driven by migration, including within U.S. borders as people move around and internationally as people arrive from abroad. It is also dependent on a community’s number of births and deaths. Thursday’s data release doesn’t show the reasons behind population changes, but similar data at the county level released in March showed it was mostly driven by international migration.
Individually, cities that make up the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area were among those that grew the most in the U.S. last year. With 19,100 new residents, the city of Forth Worth led the nation, followed by the city Phoenix with more than 19,000 additional residents and the city of San Antonio, Texas, with more than 18,800 residents gained.
Two other cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area — Dallas and Frisco — also were among those whose numbers most dramatically spiked, jumping respectively by 8,800 residents and 8,500 residents. These new residents were lured by a strong economy, mild winters and good schools.
The Villages, Florida, a relatively new retirement community northwest of Orlando, was the fastest-growing U.S. metro area between 2021 and 2022, increasing by 7.5%.
States where the most households own more than the typical 2 vehicles
If you are one of the millions of Americans who
commutes to work every day or otherwise relies on a car to get around, you are among the majority. Most Americans have access to at least one vehicle, and in fact, the average American household owns two. Around 8% of Americans don't own any vehicles, while two is most common, and 1 in 5 households owns three or more vehicles, according to Census Bureau data. Stacker ranked states which had the largest portion of households that own more than the typical two vehicles using Census Bureau data from 2021, the most recent data available.
Whether your household has more than one vehicle depends in part on where you live. For instance, the states where the largest portions of the public own three or more vehicles are what some people call "flyover" states and mountainous regions of the U.S., where other forms of transportation are likely not as easily accessible.
Similarly, rural areas tend to have a higher percentage of these many-vehicle-owning households. For this list, Stacker used Census Bureau data on metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas to determine the percentage of eligible households located in urban and rural areas, respectively. Percentages do not add to 100 because some of the population live in areas defined as mixed metropolitan by the Census Bureau.
Owning a vehicle is not cheap, so it's no surprise that households that own three or more vehicles also tend to boast above-average household incomes.
debr22pics // Shutterstock
Mountainous states lead the U.S. in vehicle ownership by household
Among states with the largest concentration of households with many vehicles, so-called
"flyover" states top the list. These central states—which have fewer inhabitants than the East and West Coasts—are called "flyovers" due to the high number of cross-country flights that pass over them.
There are likely several factors that led to this, including more limited access to alternative forms of transportation, a
larger rural population, and greater average household size.
Stacker
51. District of Columbia
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 4.04%
- Those households' median income: $210,000
4% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Alan Budman // Shutterstock
50. New York
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 14.32%
- Those households' median income: $141,800
13% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
18% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
ND700 // Shutterstock
49. Florida
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 16.71%
- Those households' median income: $109,100
16% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Civdis // Shutterstock
48. Louisiana
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 17.10%
- Those households' median income: $98,000
16% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
47. Massachusetts
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 17.60%
- Those households' median income: $162,000
17% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
46. Rhode Island
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 18.29%
- Those households' median income: $134,000
18% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Imagenet // Shutterstock
45. New Jersey
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 19.93%
- Those households' median income: $160,000
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Yauhen_D // Shutterstock
44. Illinois
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.01%
- Those households' median income: $116,000
18% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
25% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
43. Vermont
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.07%
- Those households' median income: $115,000
19% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
20% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Imagenet // Shutterstock
42. Delaware
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.26%
- Those households' median income: $116,300
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
David Smart // Shutterstock
41. Maine
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.75%
- Those households' median income: $105,000
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
SKT Studio // Shutterstock
40. West Virginia
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.86%
- Those households' median income: $96,000
17% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
22% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Alizada Studios // Shutterstock
39. Pennsylvania
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.10%
- Those households' median income: $115,650
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock
38. Michigan
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.25%
- Those households' median income: $108,900
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
22% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
37. Connecticut
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.30%
- Those households' median income: $153,000
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock
36. Alaska
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.36%
- Those households' median income: $135,300
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
9% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
oksana.perkins // Shutterstock
35. Nevada
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.21%
- Those households' median income: $112,700
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
trekandshoot // Shutterstock
34. Ohio
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.22%
- Those households' median income: $105,200
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Denise Kappa // Shutterstock
33. Arizona
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.25%
- Those households' median income: $110,500
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
32. Maryland
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.99%
- Those households' median income: $152,000
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
tokar // Shutterstock
31. Texas
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 23.10%
- Those households' median income: $107,000
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
23% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
30. New Hampshire
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 23.92%
- Those households' median income: $137,100
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Rise Up Aerial // Shutterstock
29. Mississippi
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.06%
- Those households' median income: $87,200
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
TLF Images // Shutterstock
28. South Carolina
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.07%
- Those households' median income: $95,000
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
27. Kentucky
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.17%
- Those households' median income: $94,300
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
25% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
anthony heflin // Shutterstock
26. Indiana
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.33%
- Those households' median income: $99,000
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
K.E.V // Shutterstock
25. Arkansas
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.49%
- Those households' median income: $85,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
26% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
shuttersv // Shutterstock
24. Missouri
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.65%
- Those households' median income: $99,400
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock
23. Georgia
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.96%
- Those households' median income: $104,700
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
27% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Gorloff-KV // Shutterstock
22. Oklahoma
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.26%
- Those households' median income: $89,000
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
lumen-digital // Shutterstock
21. Oregon
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.37%
- Those households' median income: $110,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Stephanie Braconnier // Shutterstock
20. Hawaii
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.53%
- Those households' median income: $157,500
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
27% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Alexandre G. ROSA // Shutterstock
19. New Mexico
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.83%
- Those households' median income: $91,400
25% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
turtix // Shutterstock
18. North Carolina
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.88%
- Those households' median income: $97,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
17. California
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.33%
- Those households' median income: $129,000
26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
29% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
ADLC // Shutterstock
16. Tennessee
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.62%
- Those households' median income: $97,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
30% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Gorloff-KV // Shutterstock
15. Virginia
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.80%
- Those households' median income: $125,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Foolish Productions // Shutterstock
14. Wisconsin
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.88%
- Those households' median income: $105,100
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
29% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
James Meyer // Shutterstock
13. Alabama
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.93%
- Those households' median income: $92,000
26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
12. Colorado
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 27.01%
- Those households' median income: $124,700
26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
33% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Ann Cantelow // Shutterstock
11. Washington
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 27.98%
- Those households' median income: $124,000
27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
10. Kansas
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 28.69%
- Those households' median income: $97,900
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
32% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
SkunkChunk // Shutterstock
9. Iowa
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 28.93%
- Those households' median income: $96,410
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
8. Minnesota
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 29.97%
- Those households' median income: $113,000
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Sandra Burm // Shutterstock
7. Nebraska
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 30.74%
- Those households' median income: $100,000
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
6. South Dakota
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 33.56%
- Those households' median income: $95,300
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
33% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
5. Wyoming
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 33.58%
- Those households' median income: $94,000
Data not available about how many urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
4. Idaho
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 34.47%
- Those households' median income: $93,300
31% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
3. North Dakota
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 34.84%
- Those households' median income: $100,000
27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Kirkam // Shutterstock
2. Utah
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 35.15%
- Those households' median income: $122,100
34% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
37% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
1. Montana
- Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 36.45%
- Those households' median income: $92,840
27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
34% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.
Jim Black // Shutterstock
