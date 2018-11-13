The USS Sioux City arrived in Annapolis Tuesday morning, according to a tweet sent out by the U.S. Naval Institute.
On Saturday, it will be the first combat ship commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The announcement of the ship dates all the way back to 2012.
