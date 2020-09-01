Vilsack touts Biden's commitment to Iowa farmers during virtual campaign stop

SIOUX CITY -- Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack touted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's commitment to Iowa farmers and ethanol producers during the launch of the former vice president's "Heartlands Promises" virtual press tour, which kicked off in Sioux City Tuesday morning.
Vilsack was one of the surrogates stumping for Biden, who didn't participate in the Zoom event.
"Biden recognizes the bond between Iowa farmers and the renewable fuel standards (RFS) act," Vilsack said. "He'll work hard to strengthen that bond."
Vilsack was critical of President Donald Trump's agricultural policies.
"Every time President Trump had the choice between helping out big oil or farmers, big oil won out," he said.
In addition, Vilsack said, Biden would take more decisive action against the spread of COVID-19 as well as its impact on Iowa's economy.
This was echoed by State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City.
"When farmers struggle, we all struggle," she said. "Rural America funds urban America."
Also joining in on the conversation was Bruce Rohwer, a fourth-generation farmer from O'Brien County.
"Iowa's farm economy is like a three-legged stool," he said. "We survive on the strength of livestock, ethanol and international trade. We've had a hard time with all three for the past three-and-a-half years."
Iowa farmers are experiencing even greater hardship due to an Aug. 10 derecho which caused nearly $4 billion worth of destruction of corn and other crops.
While Trump signed a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the recovery of the unusual wind storm, it was limited to Linn County in eastern Iowa.
"When President Obama came to Iowa when the state experienced flooding years ago, he'd join me while meeting with farmers in their cornfields," Vilsack, who served as Obama's Secretary of State from 2009 to 2017, explained. "When (Vice President Mike) Pence and Trump came to the state, they didn't go to any of the state's farms. Instead, they treated Iowa as if it was just a photo op."
The Biden for President "Heartland Promises" Virtual Press Tour is slated to continue with stops in Council Bluffs and Davenport on Wednesday.
