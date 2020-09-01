Vilsack touts Biden's commitment to Iowa farmers during virtual campaign stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack touted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's commitment to Iowa farmers and ethanol producers during the launch of the former vice president's "Heartlands Promises" virtual press tour, which kicked off in Sioux City Tuesday morning.

Vilsack was one of the surrogates stumping for Biden, who didn't participate in the Zoom event.

"Biden recognizes the bond between Iowa farmers and the renewable fuel standards (RFS) act," Vilsack said. "He'll work hard to strengthen that bond."

Vilsack was critical of President Donald Trump's agricultural policies.

"Every time President Trump had the choice between helping out big oil or farmers, big oil won out," he said.

In addition, Vilsack said, Biden would take more decisive action against the spread of COVID-19 as well as its impact on Iowa's economy.

This was echoed by State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City.

"When farmers struggle, we all struggle," she said. "Rural America funds urban America."

Also joining in on the conversation was Bruce Rohwer, a fourth-generation farmer from O'Brien County.