Watch Now: Adorable polar bear cub demands mom's attention at Denmark zoo

Copenhagen Zoo has released a video of the female polar bear cub Imaq and her mother Lynn enjoying the snow.
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
Angel Henderson, and to a lesser extent, her husband, added even more trauma to two special-needs children, a judge said, by locking them in a bedroom, feeding them only once a day and subjecting them to other abuses.
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
Police have said the man's body was discovered in subzero temperatures by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments is proposing an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, of Oto, age 25, was killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Little Sioux Corn Processors said its partnership with Summit Agriculture Group will capture and deposit 445,000 of tons annually of carbon, dramatically lowering the biorefinery's carbon footprint.
"I was overwhelmed. I can't overstate that. I was overwhelmed with gratitude over and over," said Cathy Bainbridge, a Siouxland Community Health Center registered nurse who came in on her day off to administer the vaccine.
The driver of a GMC involved in the chain-reaction crash was trapped in the vehicle, which caught fire.
