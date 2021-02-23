 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Adorable polar bear cub demands mom's attention at Denmark zoo
View Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Adorable polar bear cub demands mom's attention at Denmark zoo

{{featured_button_text}}

Copenhagen Zoo has released a video of the female polar bear cub Imaq and her mother Lynn enjoying the snow.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable polar bear cub demands mother's attention at Denmark zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News