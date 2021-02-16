Watch Now: Ancient monuments covered by rare snow in Athens

The Parthenon and other temples of the Acropolis were draped in white as a heavy snowstorm swept through the Greek capital.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Parthenon and other temples of the Acropolis were draped in white as a heavy snowstorm swept through the Greek capital.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
When officers located the man and attempted to box in a car he was in, the driver sped away. He was later located on foot and ran from police before he was apprehended in a back yard.
Also Wednesday, legislators advanced a bill that would make Iowa the first state to eliminate tenure for professors at public universities.
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa's Board of Regents to survey the state's university employees to determine their political affiliation.
The man was driving a tractor when he was struck by a passenger vehicle, officials said. He was ejected from the tractor.
The man allegedly fired an arrow over the head of an officer, then shot three other arrows, a court complaint said.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash with a semi early Friday.
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.