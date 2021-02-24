Watch Now: Bodycam video shows New Jersey police rescuing boy stuck in marsh

Video from New Jersey State Police shows an officer rescuing a 14-year-old boy from freezing marshland, where he was stuck on Sunday night.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
Angel Henderson, and to a lesser extent, her husband, added even more trauma to two special-needs children, a judge said, by locking them in a bedroom, feeding them only once a day and subjecting them to other abuses.
Police have said the man's body was discovered in subzero temperatures by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments is proposing an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.
Both were wanted for violations of parole related to drug convictions.
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, of Oto, age 25, was killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson was stopped twice by law enforcement officers in 2019 and found in possession of meth. He had been selling sizable quantities of meth since he had been released from federal prison.
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
Little Sioux Corn Processors said its partnership with Summit Agriculture Group will capture and deposit 445,000 of tons annually of carbon, dramatically lowering the biorefinery's carbon footprint.
Read recent sentencing reports in Woodbury County courts.
