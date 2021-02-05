Watch Now: Disabled dogs run in Thailand with help from wheels
- VideoElephant
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mark Treft can name all the Siouxland towns who have lost their last remaining cobblers: Sheldon. Carroll. Sac City. Denison. Kingsley. Tekamah.
After Younkers closed in 2018, its former escalator was turned off for good. Two-level escalators at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium and MercyOne's Central Medical Building were replaced with staircases. Now HOM's joins the list.
The board unanimously supported the resolution.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended p…
All public clinics are by appointment only, and eligible individuals must register for an appointment online. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
Co-founder Dave Bernstein told City Council on Monday that demolition for the Grandview Park Water Tower replacement project is going to "basically wipe out half of the beer garden" during the annual music festival.
Hy-Vee also has announced that selected pharmacies at its grocery stores in Iowa and South Dakota also will distribute the vaccine; it said locations were not immediately available.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $38,127 for the 2021-22 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4 percent.
Through 10 election cycles and thousands of bylines, Bret Hayworth has helped guide Siouxland residents through the news for nearly two decades. Now, it's time for a farewell.
The driver was unable to navigate a highway curve, causing his car to leave the road, vault over a street and settle on the roof.