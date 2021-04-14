Watch Now: French soldiers train alongside robot dog in combat exercise

Military training became high-tech for 80 French officer cadets who took part in drills along with robots in western France's Guer.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Military training became high-tech for 80 French officer cadets who took part in drills along with robots in western France's Guer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SERGEANT BLUFF -- When Cale Clausen started looking for his senior prom outfit, he didn’t want a regular rental suit from a store. He preferre…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested at the conclusion of a 2019 high-speed chase claims the maneuver a Sioux City police officer used to s…
The Texan who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them.
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Michigan to falsifying patient medical records.
SIOUX CITY -- Twin brothers from Sioux City were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery in Sioux Falls and a burglary of a Sioux …
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Community School District has selected Ashley O'Dell as assistant superintendent.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Ridge Golf Course, 618 W 29th St., has a new operator and will be taking a new name.
LE MARS, Iowa -- A rural Akron, Iowa man was arrested March 31 on four counts of second degree sexual abuse, class B felonies; a one count of…
SIOUX CITY -- The Abraham Lincoln statue that formerly greeted students at Sioux City's Central High School, recently restored, was celebrated…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.