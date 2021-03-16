Watch Now: Giraffe calf Kendi makes Indianapolis Zoo debut

A four-month-old giraffe calf named Kendi made his public debut last week at the Indianapolis Zoo in Indiana.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A four-month-old giraffe calf named Kendi made his public debut last week at the Indianapolis Zoo in Indiana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The $15 million gift is the largest in Northeast's history. In a blog post, Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she has given away nearly $4.2 billion to hundreds of organizations over the last few weeks.
HULL, Iowa -- Hull Mayor Arlan Moss described the small Northwest Iowa city's downtown as "pretty quiet" on Thursday.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is asking the Iowa State Auditor's office to conduct an audit of the county sheriff's office in the wake of rece…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man found with 174 fake $100 bills has been sentenced to prison.
SIOUX CITY -- City streets turned into speedways Saturday, when three high-speed chases took place in just under four hours in Sioux City.
Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, killed Farrah Rauch in a shootout. Wednesday, that town's police chief will speak at the 17-year-old's funeral in Blair.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- An agreement in principle has been reached to settle 16 lawsuits filed against the shuttered Big Ox Energy biofuels plant …
SIOUX CITY -- Throughout the years, artists have been painting images of such legends as B.B. King and The Black Crowes onto the concrete wall…
SIOUX CITY -- It may come as no surprise that enrollment in some Western Iowa Tech Community College programs jumped not long after they stopp…
SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of anticipated overnight snow in parts of Siouxland.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.