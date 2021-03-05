Watch Now: Incredible Russian art exhibit takes place under freezing water

Take a look at this incredible art exhibit under the freezing waters of the White Sea in Russia.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Take a look at this incredible art exhibit under the freezing waters of the White Sea in Russia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Muff Waders are bib overalls (they can be used like waders to some extent, but they are not waterproof) that have a built-in beer cooler on the chest, large pockets on the legs to hold liquor bottles and an attached bottle-opener.
Eric Sauser, his wife wrote, was "preceded in death by billions, including his dog Harvey who most of us loved to hate. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting ..."
DES MOINES -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has agreed to surrender his license to the state medical board to resolve charges of incompe…
Mullin's family operated Mullin Awning and Siding in Sioux City for decades, until then-company president Rick Mullin retired in 2013 around the time of his 60th birthday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday awarded the United Airlines regional carrier a three-year contract to provide subsidized service.
WATERLOO, Iowa — Iowa’s newest theme park is rising from a former farm field south of Waterloo.
The developer wants to divert $1 million set aside for a skywalk extension to cover higher than expected construction costs, in part because of the impact of COVID-19.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City law firm has changed its name and has added new partners.
There was no stage, no special lighting, no concessions stand, no competition, no trophies, and the crowd was much smaller. Students performed, got an evaluation, then promptly left. But there was still song and dance.
Read recent sentencing reports in Woodbury County courts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.