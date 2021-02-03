Watch Now: Keeper takes tumble into icy penguin pool at UK zoo

Cameras captured the hilarious moment a penguin keeper slipped into a freezing pool at the Cotswold Wildlife Park & Gardens in Oxfordshire, England.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cameras captured the hilarious moment a penguin keeper slipped into a freezing pool at the Cotswold Wildlife Park & Gardens in Oxfordshire, England.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brian Fahrendholz has worked for the district since 2014. His "resignation is voluntary," a spokeswoman said.
Mark Treft can name all the Siouxland towns who have lost their last remaining cobblers: Sheldon. Carroll. Sac City. Denison. Kingsley. Tekamah.
When Ron and Donna Harris started, men couldn't cut women's hair, and women couldn't cut men's hair. Times have changed a little since.
The man submitted hours for payment to a staffing agency for his girlfriend for more than a year, even though she only worked there for two days.
All public clinics are by appointment only, and eligible individuals must register for an appointment online. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
Up to 3,000 doses of vaccines are expected to be administered in the first clinics in Tier 1B, which includes people 65 and older and other high-risk groups. Officials say they will announce dates "once we're ready for people to start signing up."
Co-founder Dave Bernstein told City Council on Monday that demolition for the Grandview Park Water Tower replacement project is going to "basically wipe out half of the beer garden" during the annual music festival.
SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended p…
The man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone at the time he struck a bicyclist and dragged him an estimated 66 feet. The cyclist died a week later when he was removed from life support.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.