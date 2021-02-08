Meet the world's oldest bat who is too old to fly but loves being carried outside for a sunbath. Statler is a 33-year-old fruit bat and keepers believe he's oldest living in captivity, because most of the species don't live past 20. He spends his days in the 'geribatric' ward at Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas with around 20 other senior citizens.
Just In
Watch Now: Meet the world's oldest bat who lives in Texas
- VideoElephant
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the story of 20-foot-tall Quarantina.
As of Sunday, businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced, and there will be no limit on the number of people who can gather in public.
The board unanimously supported the resolution.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $38,127 for the 2021-22 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4 percent.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
After Younkers closed in 2018, its former escalator was turned off for good. Two-level escalators at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium and MercyOne's Central Medical Building were replaced with staircases. Now HOM's joins the list.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended p…
The driver was unable to navigate a highway curve, causing his car to leave the road, vault over a street and settle on the roof.
Hy-Vee also has announced that selected pharmacies at its grocery stores in Iowa and South Dakota also will distribute the vaccine; it said locations were not immediately available.
Through 10 election cycles and thousands of bylines, Bret Hayworth has helped guide Siouxland residents through the news for nearly two decades. Now, it's time for a farewell.