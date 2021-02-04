Watch Now: Mt. Etna erupts with lava for the third time this year

Related to this story
Brian Fahrendholz has worked for the district since 2014. His "resignation is voluntary," a spokeswoman said.
Mark Treft can name all the Siouxland towns who have lost their last remaining cobblers: Sheldon. Carroll. Sac City. Denison. Kingsley. Tekamah.
After Younkers closed in 2018, its former escalator was turned off for good. Two-level escalators at the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium and MercyOne's Central Medical Building were replaced with staircases. Now HOM's joins the list.
SIOUX CITY — A busy Sioux City business intersection reopened Tuesday afternoon after a train became stuck, blocking traffic for an extended p…
All public clinics are by appointment only, and eligible individuals must register for an appointment online. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
Co-founder Dave Bernstein told City Council on Monday that demolition for the Grandview Park Water Tower replacement project is going to "basically wipe out half of the beer garden" during the annual music festival.
Hy-Vee also has announced that selected pharmacies at its grocery stores in Iowa and South Dakota also will distribute the vaccine; it said locations were not immediately available.
The attorney was arrested for violating his probation after he arrived at his estranged wife's home intoxicated. He had a DUI last month and allegedly badgered a man dating his estranged wife into a psychiatric ward.
Up to 3,000 doses of vaccines are expected to be administered in the first clinics in Tier 1B, which includes people 65 and older and other high-risk groups. Officials say they will announce dates "once we're ready for people to start signing up."