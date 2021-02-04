 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mt. Etna erupts with lava for the third time this year
Mt. Etna is the most active volcano in Europe and it’s at it again. The volcano sits on the island of Sicily in Italy and is known to erupt several times a year. So far in 2021, it's already erupted 3 times.

