Watch Now: Runaway van becomes barreling fireball in Arkansas

An out-of-control van caught fire and barreled down a driveway in Fayetteville, Arkansas. No one was injured in the fiery scene, which was likely caused by the vehicle overheating.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Friday on multiple felony counts after shooting at an occupied vehicle and pointing the gun at a b…
SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Aaron Rochester pleaded guilty Friday to illegally storing and transporting several tons of toxic l…
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following person:
SIOUX CITY -- A state audit of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office going back several years is expected to begin soon, now that Woodbury Coun…
CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago on Thursday decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies recovered a firearm and methamphetamine after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening in Sioux City.
INWOOD, Iowa -- A West Lyon Community School District third-grader died Friday after the car in which she was riding struck a school bus.
YANKTON, S.D. -- A 19-year-old woman died in a car-versus-semi crash north of Yankton on Friday.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The gunman first shot at the couple Sunday while they were driving in their vehicle, then appeared at their South Sioux Ci…
