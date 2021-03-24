 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Runaway van becomes barreling fireball in Arkansas
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Runaway van becomes barreling fireball in Arkansas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An out-of-control van caught fire and barreled down a driveway in Fayetteville, Arkansas. No one was injured in the fiery scene, which was likely caused by the vehicle overheating.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jury selection complete in Derek Chauvin trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News