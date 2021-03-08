International Women's Day was marked in Russia with the military a parachute jump. They also handed out tulips in celebration of the day.
Muff Waders are bib overalls (they can be used like waders to some extent, but they are not waterproof) that have a built-in beer cooler on the chest, large pockets on the legs to hold liquor bottles and an attached bottle-opener.
DES MOINES -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon has agreed to surrender his license to the state medical board to resolve charges of incompe…
Eric Sauser, his wife wrote, was "preceded in death by billions, including his dog Harvey who most of us loved to hate. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting ..."
HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- It turns out the "sharks" didn't have much interest in Muff Waders.
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Harry Edward Pedersen, an Iowa prisoner from Sioux City who had been incarcerated for decades on sex-abuse charges, was pro…
SIOUX CITY -- A division of Ho-Chunk Inc. announced Friday morning it has acquired a set of historic structures on the 1000 block of Sioux Cit…
First responders found a person dead at Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's house Friday. Multiple sources said the mayor is safe.
DES MOINES -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman has been charged with attempting to defraud her insurance company when filing a claim for a car accident.
Organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss' legacy says it will stop publishing six titles because of racist imagery.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit riders knew of Dexter Johnson's abilities as a performer long before the rest of us.
