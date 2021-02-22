Watch Now: Spectacular views show an ice-covered Niagara Falls

Weeks of frigid temperatures have left Niagara Falls encrusted in ice.
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
Police have said the man's body was discovered in subzero temperatures by a city snowplow driver who spotted a man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
Angel Henderson, and to a lesser extent, her husband, added even more trauma to two special-needs children, a judge said, by locking them in a bedroom, feeding them only once a day and subjecting them to other abuses.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments is proposing an 81-lot subdivision with 143 total residential units east of the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.
The next public clinic is planned for March 3, as long as vaccine is available.
"My brother's gotten his. My two sisters have gotten theirs," said Anna Kounas, 72. "They've been lucky, but not me."
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown, of Oto, age 25, was killed on board the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
