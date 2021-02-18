Watch Now: Texans helping each other out during Arctic blast

People across the Lone Star State are helping each other out after dealing with frozen pipes, house fires and frontline workers struggling to drive to work.
The lawsuit alleges the 19-year-old woman, who was attending a racial justice protest in May, was trying to flee tear gas when she was struck in the face by a projectile fired by an officer acting to disperse a crowd of protestors with rubber bullets.
The resolution, which was not adopted, was floated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt.
The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the middle of a semi before landing in the ditch on the south side of Highway 3.
DES MOINES -- Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from five Iowa counties because they did not inoculate enough people, the h…
Officials say the crash took place at roughly 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 140.
State Sen. Jim Carlin (R-Sioux City) made headlines this week when he proposed a bill requiring Iowa's Board of Regents to survey the state's university employees to determine their political affiliation.
The man was driving a tractor when he was struck by a passenger vehicle, officials said. He was ejected from the tractor.
The extreme cold breaks a record set in 1936.
The man allegedly fired an arrow over the head of an officer, then shot three other arrows, a court complaint said.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash with a semi early Friday.
