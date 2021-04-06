Watch Now: Visitors flock to famed California's flower fields

California's famed Carlsbad Flower Fields are in full bloom and are wowing visitors with their bright and beautiful colors.
SIOUX CITY -- The former superintendent of Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant said he was hired by the city to ensure the smooth and lawf…
SIOUX CITY – The Wednesday afternoon robbery of a downtown Sioux City bank apparently was the result of a dispute between two men about whethe…
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported several COVID-19-related deaths in Northwest Iowa counties over the weekend.
DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach has been jailed on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female hig…
DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach charged with sexually assaulting a high school student has bonde…
SIOUX CITY -- Anyone who rushed online at 3 p.m. sharp on Tuesday to secure an appointment for next week's COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sio…
SIOUX CITY – The Great Southern Bank at Pierce and Fourth streets in downtown Sioux City was robbed Wednesday afternoon.
SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is set to interview three candidates on Tuesday in hopes to appoint a successor to Coun…
SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland fugitive is back in custody.
DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Friday a contentious measure eliminating a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire …
