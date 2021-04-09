 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: World's deepest shipwreck dive uncovers World War II destroyer
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: World's deepest shipwreck dive uncovers World War II destroyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

World's deepest shipwreck dive uncovers World War II vessel

The deepest shipwreck dive in history has uncovered a WWII US Navy destroyer four miles underwater. The USS Johnston was found east of Samar Island in the Philippines. The wreck was a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer, sunk on October 25 1944 during the Battle of Leyte Gulf to liberate the Philippines from the Imperial Japanese. The manned expedition was undertaken by two former US Navy Officers with underwater technology firm Caladan Oceanic. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan gov. urges halt of high school classes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News