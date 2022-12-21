Water development bill adds projects from river to river in Iowa

More flood mitigation and water-based research projects are set to come to Iowa under legislation recently passed in Congress.

The Water Resource and Development Act, reauthorized every two years, provides a framework for projects and studies done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The legislation deals with construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, locks and dams.

The biennial bill directs the corps’ work “to conduct studies, construct projects, do research on various activities that lead to improvements in rivers and harbors and things like that,” said Allen Marshall, a spokesperson for the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

The legislation was part of the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill dealing with defense policy that passed the Senate on an 83-11 vote last week. Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators both voted for the bill and said the water development legislation secured important provisions for Iowa. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the package later this week.

New projects in Iowa

This year’s legislation includes provisions that add a Des Moines area levee to the corps’ flood mitigation project, as well as sections of the Red Rock Dam in central Iowa, allowing for more work to be done in those areas to address flooding concerns. It also includes modifications to the flood risk management program dealing with Cedar Rapids, bringing the federal plan in line with the city’s flood mitigation projects and opening up the potential for federal funding on the project.

The legislation extends a study of harmful algal blooms to include the upper Mississippi River and its tributaries. The study, which began in 2020, intends to find measures to prevent and eliminate algal blooms in waterways that can cause harm to wildlife and humans.

Along the Missouri River, it includes a study of streambank erosion between Sioux City and the confluence with the Mississippi River.

The bill also requires that the corps produce a report on the number of projects that are either behind schedule by more than five years or over budget by $50 million

The legislation dictates the projects carried out by the corps, but funding is laid out in later appropriations acts, Marshall said.

“It’s just an authorization; it doesn’t fund anything,” he said. “We’re a long ways off from any funding related to projects we do.”

Iowa’s senators applaud passage

Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which crafted the bill, said in a press release the legislation includes important wins for Iowa.

“In this year’s water resources bill, I fought hard to include increased flood management, water safety, and taxpayer transparency measures,” Ernst, a Republican, said. “I’m thrilled to see this important bill pass the Senate and expect the president to soon sign it into law.”

Ernst also said the legislation prioritizes flood control along the Missouri River. In a release, her office said there was “widespread sentiment in the region that the Corps is prioritizing other concerns at the expense of flood control.”

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, also a Republican, celebrated the passage of the legislation.

“Senator Ernst and I worked hard to ensure Iowa would benefit from this year’s Water Resources Development Act, and I’m glad that our priorities are included in the package that is on its way to becoming law. This includes authorizations that will help with additional flood control needs in both Cedar Rapids and Des Moines,” Grassley said.