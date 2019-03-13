Ask any physician: Nurses make their business run.
Whether it’s comforting a patient who’s going into surgery, advising a parent about a child’s prescription or getting the answers a doctor needs to make an accurate diagnosis, nurses matter.
That’s why we’re giving you an opportunity to recognize someone who might have made a difference.
In conjunction with CNOS, the Sioux City Journal will honor outstanding nurses during National Nurses Week in May.
Thanks to support from UnityPoint Health, MercyOne, Floyd Valley Healthcare, Sunrise Senior Living, Midlands Clinic and Siouxland Community Health, we plan to honor those outstanding nurses at an event May 9 at the Delta Hotel South Sioux City. So readers can appreciate what made them “the heart of health care,” we’ll publish a special section May 12.
The event, a first in Siouxland, will let family and friends celebrate what patients and co-workers have known for quite some time.
To get those winning nurses, we need your help. Between now and March 17, submit names of those who are deserving of the honor. Go to siouxcityjournal.com/contests and you’ll find the form you need to fill out. It’ll ask you for information about the nurse, some background information and a photo. It’s easy to do and will allow you to be a part of the process.
Beginning March 18, you’ll be able to vote for your favorite nurse. An independent panel of judges will read all of the entries and pick the other four winners .
You’ll hear more about “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care presented by CNOS” in coming weeks, but, first, be sure to nominate someone who affected your or someone in your family’s life.
Candidates can be employed at area hospitals, clinics, schools, retirement communities or schools. They can just be starting their careers or veterans with years of experience.
The goal is to shine the spotlight on deserving individuals. Remember: siouxcityjournal.com/contests