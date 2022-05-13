 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

13 events that took place on a Friday the 13th

  • 0

Friday the 13th has long been viewed as bad luck, but do bad things really happen more often on those days?

Here's a look at 13 events — good, bad and otherwise — that have occurred on a Friday the 13th.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NGO warns that almost 10 million children are starving in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News