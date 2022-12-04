 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

29 US cities and towns named after Christmas

  • 0

It's got pigs in a blanket in it.

Here are 29 cities and towns across the U.S. with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Renovations underway at City Centre building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News