29 US cities and towns named after Christmas

Here are 29 cities and towns across the U.S. with names that embody the spirit of Christmas.
American cities and towns named after Christmas
#29. North Pole, NY
#28. Rudolph, WI
#27. North Pole, AK
#25. Christmas Cove, ME
#24. Noel, MO
#23. Christmas, MI
#22. Eggnog, UT
#21. Dasher, GA
#20. St. Marys, GA
#19. Mount Holly, NC
#18. Wintergreen, VA
#17. Evergreen, AL
#16. Snowflake, AZ
#15. Christmas Valley, OR
#14. Joy, IL
#13. Santa Claus, GA
#12. Holly Springs, MI
10. Santa Claus, AZ
#9. Nazareth, PA
#8. Bethlehem, NC
#7. Sugar Land, TX
#6. Mistletoe, KY
#5. Santa Claus, IN
#4. Winter Park, FL
#3. St. Joseph, MI
#2. Garland, TX
#1. Santa, ID
American cities and towns named after Christmas
North Pole, New York
Rudolph, Wisconsin
North Pole, Alaska
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Christmas Cove, Maine
Noel, MO
Christmas, Michigan
Eggnog, Utah
Dasher, Georgia
St. Marys, Georgia
Mount Holly, North Carolina
Wintergreen, Virgina
Evergreen, Alabama
Snowflake, Arizona
Christmas Valley, Oregon
Joy, Illinois
Santa Claus, Georgia
Holly Springs, Mississippi
Christmas, Florida
Santa Claus, Arizona
Nazareth, Pennsylvania
Bethlehem, North Carolina
Sugar Land, Texas
Mistletoe, Kentucky
Santa Claus, Indiana
Winter Park, Florida
St. Joseph, Michigan
Garland, Texas
Santa, Idaho
Podcast: What are the ethical pitfalls of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!