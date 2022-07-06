Activists glue themselves to copy of Leonardo's 'The Last Supper,' adding to string of similar protests

A group of climate activists who have disrupted major galleries this week to send a message to the UK government have struck again -- this time at the Royal Academy of Art in London.

On Tuesday morning, demonstrators from Just Stop Oil (JSO) glued themselves to a frame housing a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" that is believed to have been painted by two pupils of the Italian Renaissance master. The activists also spray-painted the demand "No New Oil" in white underneath the painting, a spokesperson for the gallery confirmed to CNN.

Leonardo originally created "The Last Supper," which depicts the moment Jesus tells his 12 disciples that he will be betrayed by one of them, as a fresco in Milan's Santa Maria delle Grazie church between 1495 and 1497. The copy of the painting targeted by the demonstrators, credited to Giampietrino and Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio, was painted around 15 years later.

Just Stop Oil protesters are calling for the UK government to block licenses for future oil and gas extraction and warning of a grim future if action is not taken to slow the effects of climate change.

According to The Independent, a protester at the gallery likened the government to Jesus' betrayer Judas, and said that Just Stop Oil had selected this "magnificent beautiful painting" because the future is "bleaker than ever."

Four protesters remained for more than three hours in the room where the painting is housed, which was closed to the public because of the demonstration, before they were removed by police, according to the gallery. The spokesperson added that the condition of the painting is being assessed by Royal Academy conservators.

The protest is the fifth time the group's members have attached themselves to a famous artwork in their series of demonstrations this past week. Previous incidents involved a work by Vincent Van Gogh at London's Courtauld Gallery and a JMW Turner painting at Manchester Art Gallery. Just Stop Oil also disrupted Formula 1's British Grand Prix by sitting on the Silverstone racetrack on Sunday.