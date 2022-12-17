Grinch punishes speeding drivers, Santas go skiing, and more of this week's weirdest news

From a deputy dressed as the Grinch to a new home for a pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, here's a look at some of the weirdest headlines from the past week.
Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch. Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday. Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.
A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un four years ago have ended up at a zoo in South Korea following a dispute over who should foot the bill for the animals' care. In 2018, Kim gifted the two white Pungsan hunting dogs to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their summit in Pyongyang. Liberal Moon gave the dogs up last month, citing a lack of financial support from the current conservative government. Officials said Monday that the dogs had recently been moved to a zoo in the southern city of Gwangju after a temporary stay at a veterinary hospital.
A bunch of Santa lookalikes have taken to the ski slopes once again to spread some holiday cheer. More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together through the snow with white beards and Santa hats flapping. A skiing Grinch and even a Christmas tree joined Sunday's party in Maine. It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. The fundraising event has grown in popularity over more than two decades at the Sunday River ski resort.
The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger. While the gag may have caused the officer’s heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time. The agency, however, could not resist posting a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver’s face blurred on its Twitter account. Officials say they appreciate the “festive flair” but that the driver’s action was still illegal.
Roswell, known for its association with extraterrestrial matters, will have two big UFO-themed events next year. The Roswell Daily Record reported Tuesday that the city has negotiated to host the second annual UFOXPO in the spring. The three-day event was previously held in Florida. The extraterrestrial extravaganza includes a film festival, cosplay, panels on UFOs and live music. This is on top of the city’s UFO Festival every summer. Roswell officials hope the UFOXPO can be another flagship event that draws visitors during spring break season. An analysis by the city found the UFO Festival had a $2 million economic impact.
Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson have released a Christmas album. The players on the team with the best record in the NFL have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. The Eagles teamed with War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall and other musicians to record the seven-song LP. “White Christmas" and “Blue Christmas" are among the tracks recorded by the Eagles.